Larian is investigating Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 crashes and has a temporary workaround

Larian Studios is investigating reports of Baldur's Gate 3 crashing on PS5 and has a temporary workaround while it figures out a more permanent solution.

Smatterings of recent reports from Reddit users paint a similar picture: A bunch of folks are trying to load their Baldur's Gate 3 saves on PS5 and experiencing sudden crashes, preventing them from being able to play the game at all. Some have had success loading the game several times until it works, but that's obviously not an ideal or guaranteed fix.

Larian has since acknowledged the issue in a tweet, which reads: "Some PS5 players are experiencing sudden Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue." Larian adds that it's "investigating the problem" and advises players looking for a quick and dirty fix to simply "disconnect your PS5 from the internet," which is what most Reddit replies advise as well.

Some PS5 players are experiencing sudden Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue.We’re investigating the problem, but for now, the workaround is to disconnect your PS5 from the internet.September 18, 2023 See more

This seems to be Baldur's Gate 3's first hiccup since its shockingly smooth PC launch a few weeks back. Still, this issue seems to be fairly isolated and - assuming the workaround works - relatively easy to get past until Larian works out a longer term solution. It's also interesting to me that it's cropping up almost two weeks after Baldur's Gate 3's highly acclaimed PS5 launch - typically, this sort of stuff usually happens right on launch day when servers are overwhelmed.

Other than this hopefully temporary hiccup, the only issue with Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 are performance issues related to the notorious Act 3.