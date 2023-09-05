Baldur's Gate 3 is reviewing even better on PS5 than it did on PC

Baldur's Gate 3 had a great launch last month, and it seems to be getting even better reviews ahead of its PS5 release this week.

It's been over a full month since the release of Baldur's Gate 3 on PC and after getting multiple positive reviews - including our five-star Baldur's Gate 3 review - it's time for the Larian RPG to get a second lease of life, this time on PS5.

As pointed out by the Twitter user below, Baldur's Gate 3's console release has, once again, gone down extremely well - with several top-scoring reviews decorating the game's Metacritic page.

Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 Reviews are out and they're STELLAR
PC Games: 100/100
AreaJugones: 99/100
Vandal: 96/100
JeuxVideo: 95/100
HobbyConsolas: 94/100
Digital Spy: 4.5/5
Press Start: 100/100
Metacritic: 97%
OpenCritic: 96%

Speaking of Metacritic, if you head on over to the review collecting website, you'll notice that Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 and Baldur's Gate 3 on PC have slightly different overall scores. Both games have impressive Metascores, but surprisingly, the PS5 release has so far come out on top with a 97% score, just 1% higher than the PC release at the time of writing. It's important to remember, though, that this could change since the PS5 edition of the game has only received five critic reviews on the platform, whereas the PC version has 89.

If you just can't wait to get stuck into the RPG when it releases, the good news is that you can pre-load the game now on your PS5 ahead of its launch on September 6 - the very same day as another highly anticipated RPG, Starfield .

In fact, if you pre-ordered the digital deluxe edition of the game, you've actually had early access to Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 since September 2 - there's still time to get in early if you've only just remembered this, though!