Konami is unveiling a new game in a "world-loved series" at Tokyo Game Show

Konami will unveil a new game in a "world-loved series" at Tokyo Game Show.

As first reported by Gematsu (opens in new tab) earlier today, Konami has finally unveiled its full schedule for Tokyo Game Show later this month. One standout event in the line-up is an event on September 16, where Konami writes that it'll stage a "new title announcement."

Not only this, but prolific voice actor Yuki Kaji will be present on the Konami stage "as a guest to represent fans of a world-loved series title." The event will take place between 3:30pm and 4:15pm in Japanese Standard Time, which means a late night for anyone watching in the U.S.

Good luck deciphering any clues from Kaji's acting career though, because the Japanese actor has over 263 acting credits to his name, according to IMDB (opens in new tab). As of late, he's voiced roles in Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, My Hero Academia, Food Wars, and many others.

Both Metal Gear and Silent Hill will be incredibly eager to see either franchise pop up at Tokyo Game Show in any format. A previous report claimed a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was in development, and another report just earlier this year claimed knowledge of "multiple" Silent Hill projects in the works, including a full remake of the second main game.

Whether either of these projects - neither of which has ever been confirmed by Konami - end up popping up at Tokyo Game Show later this month, we'll have to wait and see to find out for sure. Either way, with Konami, Square Enix, and Capcom all being present at the show, it should be worth tuning into across all three days.

Earlier this month, Metal Gear and Silent Hill fans were hopeful of digital relistings following comments from Konami.