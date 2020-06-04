Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning remaster coming in August

THQ Nordic is releasing a remastered version of the 2012 fantasy RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning August 11.

The oh-so cleverly-named Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is reintroducing the original title with presumably clearer, crisper visuals and improved gameplay. The remaster also includes all DLC previously released for the game.

"From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world," reads the description from Microsoft.

We awarded Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning with a commendable 4/5 stars in our review from way-back-when. The reviewer heaped praise on the combat and world, which were described as being better than Skyrim and Fable, respectively, but noted the dated visuals and MMO-like grinding.

Oddly enough, the remaster wasn't exactly announced, so much as it randomly appeared on the Microsoft store. For that reason, it's unclear if it's a Microsoft exclusive or it's releasing on PS4 and/or possibly Switch. The original is available on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, so I don't see any reason it wouldn't at least release on PS4.

Kaiko is in charge of the remaster, and you can look to the developer's prior work on the Darksiders remasters as well as Legend of Kay: Anniversary Edition.

Cheers, PC Gamer.

