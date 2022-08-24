Disney is developing new King Kong series – from the creator of one of 2022’s most overlooked shows

A new King Kong series – completely separate from Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse – is in development at Disney.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), King Kong "is a serialized action-adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong." The series, which is set for Disney Plus, will "explore the mythology of King Kong’s origin story and the supernatural mysteries of his home."

It’s all set to be written by Stephany Folsom, the creator of Amazon Prime Video’s criminally overlooked sci-fi series Paper Girls.

Folsom has already penned scrips for franchises, including uncredited work on Thor: Ragnarok and as co-writer on Toy Story 4. Folsolm also wrote the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – which has received overwhelming praise from critics after its first press screening.

Over at Warner Bros., the character – which has a murky history of movie rights – is set to appear in a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla v Kong, which grossed close to $500m at the worldwide box office. Little is known about the sequel, though director Adam Wingard is returning. He’s all set to be reunited with Dan Stevens, who he directed in 2014’s The Guest. A Skull Island anime is also in the works at Netflix, while an untitled MonsterVerse series is heading to Apple TV Plus.

The Eighth Wonder of the World has also broadened his horizons into the world of… Call of Duty. The third season of Warzone introduced a Godzilla vs. Kong mode where the two titans caused havoc across the battle royale’s map. At this rate, don’t be surprised to see Kong hit the griddy in Fortnite with his pals Goku and Patrick Mahomes.

Fill out your Disney Plus watchlist with the best shows on Disney Plus.