First trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon debuts at CinemaCon

The first trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's next movie, premiered at this year's CinemaCon – and we finally have some more official images we can use for our reporting (thanks, Apple (opens in new tab)).

"This is a big screen movie, and that’s what we made," Scorsese told the CinemaCon crowd (via Variety (opens in new tab)), promising a story told on an "epic scale." The director also thanked the Osage Nation, whose people feature heavily in the film, praising them for "working tirelessly" to help bring the movie to life.

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

In the trailer, which screened exclusively for those at the conference, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, a schemer keen to get his hands on Osage wealth, tries to seduce – and eventually marries – Lily Gladstone's Osage character. "I do love that money, sir," he tells Robert De Niro's unscrupulous cable baron, who later advises DiCaprio, "This money should come to us." The trailer also reveals a glimpse of Jesse Plemons' FBI agent, who's been sent down from Washington DC.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. As well as directing, Scorsese penned the script with Dune and A Star is Born co-writer Eric Roth.

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by De Niro, while Gladstone plays his Osage wife Mollie and Plemons is Tom White, an agent from the newly formed FBI in charge of investigating the murders. The cast also includes Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, but the movie doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.