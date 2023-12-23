Killer Klowns From Outer Space director has an idea for a TV show sequel to the horror-comedy

Killer Klowns From Outer Space, a horror-comedy about a group of blood-sucking clown-shaped aliens, turns 35 this year – and the movie has achieved cult classic status over the past three and a half decades.

Despite its snowballing fanbase, a sequel to Killer Klowns From Outer Space has yet to receive the green light – although not through a lack of trying. For years, director Stephen Chiodo, his writer/producer brothers Charles and Edward, and the film's lead Grant Cramer (now a movie producer with films like Nicolas Cage’s Willy’s Wonderland under his belt) have been working on a legacy sequel.

Unfortunately, a rights issue prevented this project from moving forward, but the Chiodo brothers remain undeterred. "My goal is to do an eight-part miniseries for streamers," Stephen tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa on the cover.

"We’ve got a great concept that continues the story of our main characters. We’ll follow a new group of teenagers who come upon the clowns and meet a drunk living in his van – it’s Mike Tobacco. There’s a big invasion and we end up on the clown planet. We have lots of great ideas about where this universe goes," he grins. "You haven’t even seen the clown animals on the clown planet yet. There’s a whole world of things that we have in mind!"

