Kevin Hart says he and Dwayne Johnson are talking about another Jumanji movie

Kevin Hart has revealed that he and Dwayne Johnson have been discussing another Jumanji movie, which would be the third in the new franchise.

"We got the ball rolling on some big ideas," Hart told Variety (opens in new tab) at the 2023 Oscars. "Talking about of course another Jumanji, that's been a conversation."

This isn't the first time the next Jumanji movie has been discussed. Producer Hiram Garcia gave Collider (opens in new tab) a promising update last October: "Jumanji is definitely going to happen. Obviously Jake Kasdan is directing Red One, so right now he's working on that. But we have a ton of Jumanji conversations. We actually have a great take on what we’re going to do for the next movie. So I know in talking with Jake, once he comes clear of Red One, that's going to be his next priority for him and that's something we definitely want to make."

Hart also indicated that his collaboration with Johnson would soon be coming to an end. "And just figuring out what would or could be the final chapter of he and I," he revealed. "We feel like we need something big to put our duo to an end, and not just leave it undone. Something that we can say this is going to be our last or final movie."

He added: "It could be another franchise, it could be something big. But trying to figure out what that thing is, that's the focus point right now."

Johnson and Hart have made five movies together: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, DC League of Super-Pets, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Central Intelligence.

We'll have to wait and see when the new Jumanji movie could make it to theaters, but in the meantime, Johnson has finally addressed Henry Cavill's exit as Superman from the DCU following his Black Adam post-credits appearance.

