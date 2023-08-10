Keith David is Destiny 2's new Zavala, but Lance Reddick's performance will remain untouched

Bungie has announced that Keith David will voice Destiny 2's Commander Zavala "in The Final Shape and beyond" following the death of the character's previous English language voice actor, Lance Reddick.

"Lance’s iconic voice led us through the most intense moments in Destiny’s history and his impact on our Guardians, our community, and Bungie as a whole will never be forgotten," the studio said in its announcement. And to that point, Reddick's existing in-game lines will remain untouched even with the launch of The Final Shape.

Keith David is a prolific actor, having appeared in everything from John Carpenter classics like The Thing and They Live to more modern films like Nope. He's had numerous voice acting roles, as well, including some notable video game characters like Captain Anderson in Mass Effect and the Arbiter in Bungie's own Halo games.

"I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala," David said as part of the announcement. "Lance captured the character's sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work."

Lance Reddick died on March 17, 2023 at the age of 60. While his own credits in film and TV were extensive, Reddick was particularly beloved by the Destiny community, in large part because he was a fan of the game himself. After his death, numerous Destiny players held in-game tributes for the actor, gathering in great numbers to pay respects to his legacy.

Horizon Forbidden West previously added a heartfelt tribute to Reddick, the voice and face of Aloy's (sometimes) ally Sylens.