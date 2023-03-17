Destiny 2 players are gathering in-game to pay tribute to Commander Zavala actor Lance Reddick

Following the tragic passing of Lance Reddick, Destiny 2 players are gathering in-game around Commander Zavala, the character Reddick played in the franchise.

In case you missed it, we had the unfortunate burden of sharing the terrible news earlier today that Reddick has passed away, aged 60. The prolific actor is known for a large variety of high-profile roles across film, TV, and video games, just some of which include The Wire, John Wick, Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, Quantum Break, and the Destiny franchise.

Suitably, Destiny 2 players are honoring Reddick's legacy by paying respects to his character in The Tower. In the heartwarming video below, shared to Twitter by Axios's Stephen Totilo, you can see a group of players surrounding Commander Zavala.

Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance ReddickReally touching. RIP https://t.co/uan1MEaoaY pic.twitter.com/qdvd3d7gBaMarch 17, 2023 See more

GR's Will Sawyer, one of our resident Guardians, also logged on to witness the beautiful tribute and raised a chalice of his own to the fallen Commander.

Damn, this one hurts. Raising a chalice to you, Commander pic.twitter.com/6l6FYnSOh8March 17, 2023 See more

Reddick starred as Charon in the John Wick franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 is due out later this month and the spin-off movie Ballerina, also featuring Reddick, is releasing at an unspecified point afterward. Other posthumous releases featuring Reddick will include White Men Can't Jump and Disney Plus's Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In video games, Reddick is known as Commander Zavala in Destiny, Martin Hatch in Quantum Break, Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, and he'll play Hellboy in the posthumous release of Hellboy: Web of Wyrd sometime in the future.