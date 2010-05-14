Kaufman polishes Kung Fu Panda 2 script

Lord Of All Things Weird Charlie Kaufman has reportedly been having a go at the script of ani-sequel Kung Fu Panda: The Kaboom Of Doom .

Heat Vision have heard that the writer of kookfests Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind and Synecdoche, NY recently spent two weeks giving the script a bit of a buff.

But we shouldn’t expect Po and the rest of the Furious Five to frolick through a series of surrealist images while existentially pondering the deep questions of the universe… Chances are Kaufman’s just roughed off the edges of Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger’s original screenplay.

The plot as it stands (according to trusty old Wikipedia) has “a new villain with a weapon so powerful it threatens the very existence of kung fu and their world”.

Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu and Dustin Hoffman have all signed on to reprise their characters from the original flick.

Kung Fu Panda: The Kaboom Of Doom is due out on 3 June 2011, and will be released in 3D. Jennifer Yuh Nelson is directing.

Looking forward to the furry follow-up?