Zack Snyder's Justice League concept art shows Darkseid's younger self, Uxas

Concept art from Zack Snyder's Justice League, featuring a young Darkseid, has been unveiled online.

Artist Jerad S. Marantz posted the image to his Instagram account. It gives a full-body look at the villain, including his weapon and distinctive headgear. The caption begins: "Here is one of my #Darkseid concepts. Technically this is #Uxas but I don’t think he was referred to that in the film."

Marantz continues: "I had an amazing time working on this character with costume designer Michael Wilkinson. There were several passes done on the costume. This was a dream come true moment in my career. I never thought I'd get the chance to work on Darkseid. Growing up reading the comics and loving the animated series I always thought it would be awesome to see him on the big screen, but I never dreamed I'd have a chance to work on him myself.

"Helping to bring Zack Snyder's vision to life was one of the greatest experiences in my career. I am so happy that the film is being so well received and that Zack's original vision is finally out there."

Darkseid is absent from the theatrical cut of Justice League, but is a looming presence in the Snyder Cut and is voiced by Ray Porter. The big bad appears – while he was still Uxas – in the History Lesson sequence, which details his first attempt to conquer Earth. His older self appears later in the movie.

Snyder has explained that his plans for Justice League 2 involved Darkseid succeeding in taking over Earth and obtaining the Anti-Life Equation, bringing an apocalyptic future known as the Knightmare timeline into reality. The third film would have seen the armies of Earth unite again to defeat the villain – though it seems very unlikely that these two movies will ever see the light of day.

