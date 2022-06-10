When is Jurassic World Dominion on streaming? Here’s the possible Peacock release date

Jurassic World Dominion is heading to cinemas but, of course, many will have an eye on when they can stream the threequel from the comfort of their own homes.

It’s becoming increasingly common for big blockbuster releases to have a quicker turnaround on streaming than in the pre-COVID era. While Colin Trevorrow’s trilogy-capper isn’t quite as speedy as some, it won’t be too long because Jurassic World Dominion releases on streaming. Life – and presumably a theme park’s worth of incredibly dense contracts – has found a way.

Below, we’ll run you through the expected streaming release date for Jurassic World Dominion – and offer a few crumbs of hope for those who want to take some dinos home with them in the UK later this year.

When is Jurassic World Dominion releasing on streaming?

Jurassic World Dominion won’t be following other Universal movies in arriving on the Peacock streaming service 45 days after its June 10 release. That deal, as mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), seemingly applies to those that aren’t quite theatrical big-hitters for Universal.

Instead – as per IGN (opens in new tab) – a new deal inked in 2021 will see Jurassic World Dominion come to streaming within the first four months of release.

If that’s the case (and taking the early 45-day release out of the equation), then things are all lined up for a potential August-October release window on Peacock.

Recent mid-budget blockbusters, such as The Northman, offer a further guide. Robert Eggers’ Vikings epic took 60 days, give or take, to come to streaming. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Jurassic World Dominion come to Peacock at between the 90-day (September 8) and 120-day mark (October 8). We’ll update this page once we have an official release date.

Of course, over in the UK, Peacock isn’t available yet. Looking at something like The Northman, your best bet would be to have access to the Virgin Go TV app 3-4 months down the line, as that’s the most likely destination. There’s every chance it could appear on Now TV within the next six months too, judging by Halloween Kills. The movie should be available to digitally purchase first, most likely in line with the US streaming date.

For more on what's coming to cinemas in 2022, check out our guide to movie release dates.