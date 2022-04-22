New Jurassic World Dominion map reveals that dinosaurs are terrorising the West Coast

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs ferried from Isla Nublar to the US, and eventually unleashed across California. Jurassic World Dominion centers on the fallout from that – and now, it has been revealed which big lizards are residing where at the start of the upcoming sequel.

Ahead of the movie's release date on June 10, co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to share a "map" of dinosaur sightings across North America, alongside the caption, "It's a problem."

The infographic sees all sorts of species chilling – or causing chaos, let's face it – along the West Coast, with nasutoceratopses, triceratopses, ankylosauruses, and stegosauruses staying put in California. Elsewhere, carnotauruses have traveled to Arizona, and pteranodons have migrated to New Mexico and Texas.

A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow) A photo posted by on

Oregon seems to have a bit of a tyrannosaurus rex issue, while Wyoming residents presumably can't walk 20 feet without bumping into an apatosaurus or a parasaurolophus.

Judging by the image, those on the East Coast haven't needed to worry about dinosaurs in the four years since Isla Nublar was destroyed. The furthest any have traveled is Iowa and Illinois, but that's not to say the movie won't see them heading closer and closer to the likes of New York and Florida.

Marking the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, which kicked off with Steven Spielberg's classic in 1993, Jurassic World Dominion sees original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively.

On screen, their characters will join up with Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and raptor ranger Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to try and work out if humans can co-exist with dinosaurs.

If you've already jotted down the Jurassic World Dominion date in your diary, and want to research other films that are set to arrive over the next few years, then check out our roundup of all the upcoming movies due to come out in the near future.