Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in A24 mother-daughter fairytale

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in Tuesday, a mother-daughter fairytale from indie studio A24.

Lola Petticrew will play her daughter, the titular character, and Arinzé Kene will also star, but further plot details are being kept under wraps. The movie will be directed by Croatian filmmaker Daina O. Pusic in her feature directorial debut.

Louis-Dreyfus is known for her roles in comedy TV shows like Seinfeld and Veep, the latter of which earned her six consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and she was most recently seen in a cameo role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus. She doesn't take to the big screen often – her last movie appearances were in Pixar's Onward and comedy drama Downhill in 2020, and before that was 2013's Enough Said , the last movie James Gandolfini appeared in before he died.

Petticrew, meanwhile, recently starred in the Amazon Prime movie Dating Amber. She also has upcoming roles in the Jodie Turner-Smith-led series Anne Boleyn and the movie Wolf alongside George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp.

Tuesday is the latest addition to A24's stacked slate of upcoming movies. The studio's next release, False Positive, a contemporary take on Rosemary's Baby starring Ilana Glazer and Pierce Brosnan, is due to premiere this summer, along with Zola, a comedy drama based on an infamous Twitter thread, and medieval fantasy flick The Green Knight starring Dev Patel.