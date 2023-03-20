Jordan Peele's next movie announced: we know (almost) nothing and I'm already excited

Jordan Peele's next movie is set for a Christmas 2024 release – and that's basically all we know so far.

Earlier today, Universal Pictures added "Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele" to its release calendar. This means the movie will open just one week after Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, both of which are projected to be blockbusters.

And if that isn't cryptic enough, Universal also removed "Untitled animated film" from its September 27, 2024 slot and added an untitled film from Monkeypaw, Peele's production company, to its release schedule (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)). It's more than likely that this film will be helmed by a different director (though we wouldn't mind two new Jordan Peele films in the same year). Monkeypaw previously produced Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Nia DaCosta's Candyman.

Jordan Peele made his feature film directorial debut with 2017's Get Out, earning several Oscar nominations and grossing over $250 million at the global box office. His second horror follow-up, Us, was released in 2019. 2022's Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, blended the horror genre with neo-Western science fiction. The film was, once again, a critical and commercial success. Peele also hosted, directed, wrote, and produced the short-lived 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone. There has been no word yet as to whether Peele's fourth film will be another horror drama, or venture off into a different genre entirely.

As noted above, Jordan Peele's mysterious fourth film is slated for a December 25, 2024 release. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.