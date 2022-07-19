Jordan Peele admits he'd "never say never" to making a Get Out sequel

Jordan Peele has revealed that he would not rule out making a sequel to his critically acclaimed first feature Get Out.

Since the movie was released in 2017, the Oscar-winning filmmaker – who is known for blending off-kilter comedy and horror in things such as Us and The Twilight Zone – says he's been asked whether he'd ever follow it up "a lot." Now, in a new interview with AP (opens in new tab), he has admitted that he'd "never say never" to the idea.

"There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see," Peele replied teasingly.

Starring Alison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, LaKeith Stanfield, Lil Rel Howery, and Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out centers on Chris, a young Black man who discovers that his white girlfriend's family is harboring a terrible secret when he tags along for a weekend visit. The Blumhouse-produced flick earned $255 million from a $4.5 million budget at the global box office, and was nominated for Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards.

Since then, Peele has concentrated on releasing more original films. He reunites with Kaluuya for Nope, his new flick that will be released in the US on Friday, July 22.

In it, the actor plays OJ Haywood, a California-based rancher who sets out to capture video footage of an unidentified flying object with his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer), tech salesman Angel Torres (Brandon Perea), and documentarian Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott). The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun also stars.

Talking about the film's title, Peele recently told SFX magazine: "I wanted to acknowledge my audience's perspective. In African-American culture, there is an innate understanding of what 'nope' means. It means that we will not step into a haunted house. We will not do a lot of things we see in horror movies. So with this being the great American UFO film, I wanted to once again acknowledge that there is another 'nope' situation for us."

Nope reaches UK cinemas on August 12.