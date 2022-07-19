Nope first reactions call Jordan Peele's new movie "frightening and ferocious"

The first reactions for Nope are in – and the majority of critics are full of praise for Jordan Peele's latest movie.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings living on a California ranch who discover an unidentified flying object hovering over their home in the form of a creepy-looking cloud, while Steven Yeun plays Ricky "Jupe" Park, a former child actor and reality TV star who now runs a theme park. Just how their stories are linked, however, remains to be seen.

CNN's Frank Pallotta tweeted (opens in new tab): "NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles. Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up."

"Nope is a resounding YES," People's Nigel Smith said (opens in new tab). "See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again."

According to (opens in new tab) Daily Dead's Heather Wixson: "Nope is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it."

However, We Live Entertainment's Scott Menzel had a slightly different take (opens in new tab) , writing: "Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized."

Meanwhile, Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy tweeted (opens in new tab): "The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded."

"Jordan Peele’s Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year!" Fandango's Erik Davis said (opens in new tab). "It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance."

Nope arrives on the big screen on July 22 in the US and August 12 in the UK.