Jonathan Majors to star in Spike Lee’s Da Understudy

Jonathan Majors is set to star in Da Understudy, which Spike Lee is in talks to direct.

Majors will play a Broadway actor who finds the role of a lifetime – and one that he's willing to kill for. The feature will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Lee is in early talks to direct, but is confirmed to executive produce, from a screenplay by Tom Hanada (Just Like Heaven, She's the Man), Zach Strauss (SMILF, NCIS: New Orleans), and Tyler Cole (Stranger, Between the Miles) (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). Majors will produce under his Tall Street Productions banner, with Will Smith also producing under his Westbrook umbrella.

Lee and Majors previously collaborated on Da 5 Bloods, which followed a group of Vietnam veterans who return to the country to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader. The Netflix-exclusive film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score and was dubbed Best Film of 2020 by the National Board of Review.

Majors can currently be seen in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, playing two very different types of antagonists. The actor's tenure as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only just beginning, as the new villain's arc is set to stretch all the way into Marvel Phase 6.

Da Understudy does not yet have a release date.