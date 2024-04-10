Kit Harington has bad news about his Game of Thrones and MCU futures

Kit Harington has given some pretty disappointing updates about his future in the Game of Thrones and MCU universes.

News broke in 2022 that a Jon Snow spin-off show was in development, which would have been set after the events of the controversial Game of Thrones season 8.

But, in an interview with Screen Rant, Harington revealed that the show is no longer in the works. "Currently, it's not [in development]. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," he shared. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

Plus, Harington played Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight, in the MCU movie Eternals, but it sounds like he won't be reprising that role, either. "The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment," he told Screen Rant. "If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment."

At the moment, it's unclear if there'll be a follow-up to Eternals, with no further projects featuring those characters announced as part of Marvel Phase 5 or Marvel Phase 6.

Up next for the Game of Thrones universe is House of the Dragon season 2, which is arriving in June. Marvel, meanwhile, has Deadpool 3 arriving this July. You can see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.