Joker featurette takes us behind-the-scenes of one of 2019’s biggest movies

A Joker featurette that includes previously-unseen insight and interviews with the likes of the Clown Prince of Crime himself, Joaquin Phoenix, and director Todd Phillips, is now available to watch on YouTube.

The 22-minute video, previously only available with home releases of Joker, has been uploaded by Warner Bros. and is filled with all sorts of gems and takeaways, not least of which is producer Bradley Cooper’s mighty moustache.

The most interesting moment, though, perhaps comes at the 16-minute mark. Phoenix and Phillips discuss a scene involving Arthur rushing into the bathroom after using a gun to kill three men on the subway.

As they tell it, Phoenix deviates from the script slightly and as the creative process began to unravel, plans changed. Instead of Arthur hiding the gun in a grate, he chooses to hypnotically dance around the room – and the featurette reveals how they reached that darker, more primal moment.

“Todd was great. He said ‘Let’s just go onto the set, just you and me and let’s talk it through,” Phoenix recalls of the changes in the scene. “It really seemed like it was a moment that had to be about the emergence of Joker.”

Then, Phillips played some of composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score and Joaquin Phoenix decided to dance – which was something that ended up being in the finished version.

If you’ve got a spare 20 minutes today – and, honestly, who hasn’t? – then you could do a lot worse than diving into the secrets of Joker for the first time.

