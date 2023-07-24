Get ready to check in at The Continental as John Wick prequel sets release date

John Wick prequel series The Continental has set a release date on streaming service Peacock. During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed the first episode will debut on September 22, followed by Part 2 on September 29 and Part 3 on October 6.

The Continental explores the early days of the iconic hotel from the John Wick film series that offers a haven to the network of assassins. Colin Woodell plays a young Winston Scott in the 1970s as he becomes the proprietor of the New York City branch of the hotels.

The show also stars a younger version of Charon, played by Ayomide Adegun, as well as some new characters in the John Wick universe. Prime Video recently debuted a closer look at many of these, including Mel Gibson as Cormac, who’s the current manager of the New York Continental, and Misha Prada as NYPD detective KD.

The Comic-Con panel also featured exclusive clips of the upcoming show, which sadly only showed to in-person audiences. Collider shares that these highlighted the tone of the series as more humorous and light than the rest of the franchise. Although, given they also featured intense action sequences, heists, and the blossoming relationship between Charon and Winston – yeah, we’re thinking it will feature some classic Wick elements too.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick begins on Peacock in the US on September 22. Outside of the US, it premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video.

