Amazon Prime Video has released a fresh look at John Wick spin-off series The Continental. The show, a prequel to the film series, is set to focus on a young Winston.

The new images, which you can see below, feature Colin Woodell as Winston Scott; Ayomide Adegun as Charon; Mel Gibson as Cormac, the manager of the New York Continental; Misha Prada as KD, an NYPD detective; Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, KD's boss; Ben Robson as Frankie, Winston's older brother; Nhung Kate as Yen, Frankie's wife; Jessica Allain as as Lou, a martial artist; and Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Lou's gun-running brother.

"The Continental is a prequel story to the John Wick films, and if you have any familiarity with those films then you'll know that this is a great introduction to the world," said Woodell before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. "It's about 30 to 40 years prior to when the films take place. We have all the producers from the films, so we have them overseeing and there is a really strict continuity to honour those and the style that they have in them. But what's also wonderful is, this is the '70s, so it is going to be stylistically different.”

The Continental isn't the only spin-off on the way. There's also Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin out for revenge, arriving in theaters next year. Keanu Reeves will cameo as Wick himself.

John Wick 5 – and much more besides – also could be coming soon. "We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Lionsgate's Motion picture group chairman Joe Drake has said.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick arrives on Peacock in the US and Prime Video overseas this September. While you wait, check out our guide to the best shows on Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.