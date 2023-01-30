Keanu Reeves and the John Wick: Chapter 4 team on spin-offs – and the potential of Chapter 5

John Wick: Chapter 4 marks the beginning of the franchise's expanded cinematic universe. Later this year The Continental, a three-episode miniseries set in the eponymous New York hitman hotel, will air, starring Mel Gibson, with Colin Woodell as a young Winston. Then there’s Ballerina, in which Ana de Armas stars as a Ruska Roma dance assassin.

Directed by Underworld’s Len Wiseman, the series will feature one appearance from Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. "It’s a cool story," Reeves tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine (opens in new tab), featuring John Wick on the cover. "Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston. So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly. There’s a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it’s very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she’s really good at it."

Aside from the spin-offs, there’s also the small issue of the future of the main John Wick movies. At one stage there were reports that John Wick Chapters 4 and 5 would film back to back. A follow-up to 4 is still officially unconfirmed though, but not out of the question. "You have to see how the audience responds to what we did," says Reeves. "The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they’ll like it."

Since making his feature directing debut with the first film in 2014, as a features director Chad Stahelski has worked exclusively on the John Wick series, though not for lack of trying to get other projects off the ground, including a long-mooted Highlander reboot. If the filmmaker has his way, he’ll finally turn his attention to a non-Wick project next – Without Remorse follow-up Rainbow Six, starring Michael B. Jordan. "You might have to give me and John Wick just a little break," Stahelski says. "Ask me in a couple of months. In the next week, I’m praying to the movie gods that I finish this one."

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in cinemas around the world on March 24. That's just a snippet of our huge interview with Keanu Reeves and the rest of the John Wick team, featured in the new issue of Total Film

