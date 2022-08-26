John Boyega reveals what he'd change about the Star Wars sequel trilogy

John Boyega has revealed what he would have changed about the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The actor played former Stormtrooper Finn in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

"To a certain extent, there should have been a Stormtrooper rebellion," Boyega told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab). "And then to flesh out Luke's character a bit more. Give him more moments of redemption, which I feel like was needed after 8 [The Last Jedi]."

The actor added that he'd have liked to have seen more of the legacy characters: "I feel like Star Wars fans needed more time with those characters that we love so much."

Boyega has previously been critical of Finn's treatment post-The Force Awakens. "You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything," he commented. "[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up."

But, Boyega also explained to Vanity Fair that he's still a fan of the franchise. "People always get shocked! Industry issues have nothing to do with Star Wars and me being a fan of it," he said. "I've been watching Obi-Wan, I've been watching The Mandalorian. I'm still forever going to be a fan of this franchise. As far as Finn is concerned? I'm good on that." In Boyega's view, "Finn’s reached a point where I feel like we can leave him there, on his path, and do other things."

