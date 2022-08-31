John Boyega shares his thoughts on Colin Trevorrow's scrapped Star Wars plans – and why he won't read the script

By now, you might be familiar with Duel of the Fates. The original Star Wars Episode 9, set to be directed by Colin Trevorrow before he departed the project, had its full script leaked in 2020 – which sent shockwaves around the fandom. For many – including the talent involved – the passion for the scrapped project still remains.

In a new interview on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab) (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)), Finn actor John Boyega reveals his excitement over the initial plans for Duel of the Fates – and why he’ll never read the script.

"I can’t read that one, because I’ll be heartbroken," Boyega said upon discovering the Duel of the Fates script is available to read online.

Boyega continued, "I had a sitdown with Colin. That was one of the best Star Wars meetings I had ever had. It felt like two nerds that were like, ‘Yes, that’s what we want to see!’ I saw the art, the Stormtrooper rebellion. That stuff was cold."

Boyega also added that he hopes Lucasfilm give Colin Trevorrow an "opportunity" to return to a galaxy far, far away down the line. The director was replaced on what eventually became Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by J.J. Abrams.

Duel of the Fates may have introduced the world to Luke Skywalker’s ghost following Kylo Ren – among other things – but there’s plenty more to come from the world of cinematic Star Wars adventures.

A Taika Waititi-directed movie is in the works, though he has already told GamesRadar+ that he wants to move into fresh territory for his take on Star Wars. Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins, will soon follow despite a delay. For more on what else is on the horizon, be sure to check out our list of upcoming Star Wars movies.