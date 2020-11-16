Joe Quesada interview show Marvel's Storyboards returns today for second season

Joe Quesada and Taboo
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

The second season of Marvel's Storyboards, the interview series by the company's EVP/creative director Joe Quesada, debuts Monday on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

"I've had 30 years in the comic industry, I had a whole career telling stories a different way in the music industry, and every episode I walked away with a completely new perspective on ways of telling stories and how stories are the antidote to the anarchy and chaos that is life," Quesada told Newsarama ahead of the first season.

Joe Quesada and Gillian Jacobs

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Here is season two's episode schedule and list of interview subjects:

  • November 16: Gillian Jacobs, actor on Community, Love 
  • November 20: Sasheer Zamata, stand-up comedian /actress formerly of Saturday Night Live
  • November 24: Samhita Mukhopadhyay, executive editor of Teen Vogue
  • December 1: Nelson Figueroa, former pitcher for the New York Mets
  • December 8: Taboo, member of Black Eyed Peas
  • December 15: Ed Viesturs, high-altitude mountaineer

"Looking at the show and the reception we saw for season one, we were humbled by how our guests' stories were resonating and inspiring fans. We are all so grateful to these incredible talents for sharing their journeys with all of us," Quesada said in the announcement. "The mission of Marvel's Storyboards has been to show that we are all storytellers, and no matter how we express it, those stories have a way of connecting us and lifting all of our spirits in challenging times, regardless of the medium. Marvel's Storyboards season two takes that notion even further into the world of sports, music, media, and entertainment, and we can't wait for you all to experience these stories yourselves!”

Marvel's Storyboards is available now on YouTube and Marvel.com.

