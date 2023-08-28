Joe Keery talks Stranger Things season 5, says it "won't be easy" to say goodbye

Joe Keery says that even though it's time for Stranger Things to end, it definitely won't be easy.

"It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end," Keery told Women’s Wear Daily in a pre-strike interview. “I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show."

Keery has played Steve Harrington for four consecutive seasons, having had just a few one-off TV and film credits prior to booking the role. The actor can be seen next as Gator Tillman, son of Sherriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) in season five of FX's Fargo.

"So it’s very convoluted," Keery continued. "There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it … Everything has a beginning and a middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too."

Stranger Things season 4 ended with Hawkins in a state of disarray, as Vecna managed to open the four gates – despite being temporarily defeated by Eleven. In a full circle moment, Noah Schnapp's Will will be the main focus of the final season in an arc that ties the entire series together. Production on the new season has come to a temporary halt because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though the stage play will still happen in the UK in the meantime.

