Jim Carrey admits he has "mixed emotions" about Paul Dano's Riddler in The Batman

Long before Paul Dano's super sinister take on DC's the Riddler in The Batman, Jim Carrey donned a lime green jumpsuit and offered up a much zanier version in 1995's Batman Forever.

With The Batman still in cinemas, and Carrey doing the rounds promoting his new movie Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the comedian was asked what he made of Dano's portrayal. While Carrey revealed that he hadn't seen the movie yet, he did admit that he has "mixed emotions" over the character so dark.

"To each his own and all that. I love [Paul Dano] as an actor, he's a tremendous actor," he began, during his interview with Unilad. "I do worry. There's a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people's faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method…

"I do have a conscience about the things I choose… I know there's a place for it, and I don't want to criticise it, but it's not my kind of thing… It's very well done, those movies are very well done."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Directed by Rise of the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, The Batman follows Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, two years into his vengeful vigilantism. Desperate to rid Gotham of its crime and corruption, he teams up with Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to expose its seedy underbelly, and stop the murderous Riddler from causing chaos all over the city.

Andy Serkis (as Alfred Pennyworth), Zoë Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), and Colin Farrell (as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin) also star.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey reprises his role as the spiky speedster's nemesis Dr. Robotnik. The movie sees Sonic join forces with Tails to stop Robotnik – and his new ally Knuckles – from obtaining the Master Emerald, a mystical relic of great power.

Both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Batman are out in cinemas now. While the pair of them screen worldwide, check out our list of best superhero movies here.