Superman star says his first comic book role in an X-Men movie was a "missed opportunity": "There was a lot they could have done with the character"

Superman star Edi Gathegi thinks his role in the new DC movie will "undo the wrongs" of the comic book character he played 14 years ago.

He's set to play Mister Terrific in James Gunn's upcoming take on the Man of Steel, but over a decade ago he starred in 2011's X-Men: First Class. Gathegi played Darwin, a mutant capable of "reactive evolution," which enables him to evolve and adapt to any environment, but he didn't last very long in the franchise after Darwin met an untimely, not-comic-book-accurate end.

"I think it is just a case of bad representation and missed opportunity. There was a lot that they could have done with that character, probably should have done with the character," Gathegi told Entertainment Weekly.

"I was waiting to be brought back [after First Class] because, as you know, the character doesn't die," he continued. "The fact that he died in the first one isn't that big of a deal if he does what he does in the comics, which is come back. Every movie that came out and the character didn't come back, it solidified that it was a misrepresentation and a missed opportunity."

However, Gathegi thinks that playing Mister Terrific in Superman "is kind of undoing the wrongs of Darwin. I know that as it stands right now, this isn't the only project that I'll be in."

Only time will tell what those future projects may be, but Gunn recently said that he's working on a Superman follow-up movie – although it's not necessarily a "straight-up sequel."

Gathegi stars alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in Superman, which is the first big-screen installment in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.