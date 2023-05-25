Jeremy Strong’s method acting is notorious, but even we couldn’t predict how deep it goes. Now, in a new anecdote about the actor’s antics on the set of Succession, it seems like the Kendall Roy-star is staying in character at all moments of the day (even the more delicate ones).

Speaking on the podcast 'Las Culturistas', Bowen Yang shared the amusing insight he gained from filming Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (H/T Variety). As the SNL regular reveals, the two shows are filmed on the same set, which led to a particularly amusing encounter with Strong.

"At one point, Jeremy walks into the Nora From Queens’ production office and says, 'Excuse me, do you know where the bathroom is?' and then someone in the office is like, 'Yeah, it’s just down the hall to the left.' He goes, 'Thank you so much' and he leaves," Yang recalled.

"So Jeremy leaves," he continued. "Ten minutes pass, and a [production assistant] from Succession comes into the office and goes, 'Hi, was Jeremy just in here?' and they were like, 'Yeah he was – he went to the bathroom' and then this PA goes, 'Did he ask where it was? Did he come here to ask you where the bathroom was?' They were like, 'Yeah, why?' and the PA says, 'He has a scene today where he has to ask someone where the bathroom is.'"

Well, whatever you need to win that Emmy, we guess? Although Yang probably put it best when he said of the story: "I think that is method to such a ridiculous degree that he must be in on the joke."

Succession is currently airing weekly on Sky and HBO. For what else to stream, check out the best TV shows of all time.