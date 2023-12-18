Jason Momoa has a bleak outlook on his future as Aquaman: "It's not looking too good"

Jason Momoa has addressed his Aquaman future – and it's a bleak outlook.

The DCEU is coming to an end with the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with the new DCU, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, kicking off in 2024 with animated show Creature Commandos.

"I don't necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don't think it's really, like, a choice," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight, commenting that Gunn and Safran want "to start their own new thing up."

"The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," Momoa added. "But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

At first, when Gunn and Safran took the reins, it seemed Momoa might keep his role as Arthur Curry, but another report indicated that none of the original Justice League cast would be staying on. That means Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller are all definitely out. Momoa could, however, end up playing Lobo instead.

Aquaman 2, which co-stars Patrick Wilson as Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, is arriving this December 22.

The first DCU movie is Superman: Legacy, which is due out in July 2025. David Corenswet is starring as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Nathan Fillion will also play the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, with Edi Gathegi also appearing as Mister Terrific , and Isabela Merced playing Hawkgirl.

