Jar Jar Binks actor teases role in mystery Star Wars game project: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in"

The actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels has teased his work on an upcoming project and has surprisingly mentioned Activision.

Ahmed Best has shared a photo of themselves wearing a mocap suit along with the Instagram caption: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in." The actor provided both the performance capture and voice for the Gungan in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace and reprised his role in both Episode 2: Attack of the Clones and Episode 3. Best has also voiced Jar Jar in several Star Wars games.

What's interesting about this post is that the actor has added some hashtags alongside the photo. For instance #jarjarbinks, #sithlord, #kelleranbeq - another character within the Star Wars universe that Best has portrayed. The most puzzling hashtag by far, though, is #Activision. At the time of writing, it hasn't been revealed that Activision is working on a Star Wars IP, so it's unclear why Best mentioned the developer in the post.

We know that there are already a ton of upcoming Star Wars games to look forward to, including games like Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft, Star Wars Eclipse from Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream, Respawn's upcoming Star Wars FPS , and more - but none of these are linked to Activision, at least as far as we know.

The only games that have been linked to Activision previously include Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - which were both developed by Activision-owned developers Raven Software. Some internet sleuths have even gone as far as theorizing that this could be linked to a Call of Duty skin, although we can't imagine Jar Jar Binks is great in that sort of situation.