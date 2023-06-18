Jamie Dornan doesn't give Bond rumors "a huge amount of thought"

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Dornan addresses those long-standing 007 rumors

The question of the next 007 is one we still don't have an answer to, and it seems that we won't know who's replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond for some time. One name that's long been in the mix, though, is Jamie Dornan – but it's not a conversation he puts much stock in.  

"I’ve been in that conversation for a good couple of years now. Sometimes I’m more in that conversation than other times. It tends to be if you have a movie coming out," Dornan says in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22. 

"I imagine that if people are making noise about [Heart of Stone] when it comes out on Netflix, and hopefully lots of people are watching it, then you enter that conversation again in a bigger way than you were before the movie came out. If people want to have your name, that’s cool. I just am not one of those people who give it a huge amount of thought." 

Heart of Stone is Dornan's next movie. The Netflix action-thriller stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a spy with more secrets than your average CIA agent. Dornan plays Rachel's fellow spy, Parker, and his co-stars also include Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Heart of Stone arrives on Netflix on August 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates

