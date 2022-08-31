James Gunn has a "long list" of actors he'll never work with

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed that he has a "long list" of actors that he will never work with, "A-list and otherwise". A Twitter user asked the director: "If you as a director have an actor who isn’t working out for any number of reasons (their process, temperament, lack of chemistry, etc) do you talk to them and give them a chance or two or do you quick trigger it and recast?"

"If it’s their temperament & it’s serious, I’ll immediately recast," Gunn replied. "Life’s too short for assholes. Same if they’re repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I’ll never work with for these reasons…"

But who, exactly, is on that list? Well, that remains to be seen. We know Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy certainly aren't, as well as the stars of Gunn's DC projects, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Gunn's not the only person in Hollywood with a blacklist, either. Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently revealed that his Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt has "a 'good' list and a 'shit' list" of people in the industry.

Up next for Gunn as a director is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to be released this December on Disney Plus, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on the big screen in May 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to what else is coming up in the MCU with Marvel Phase 5.