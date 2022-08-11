Brad Pitt has a list of actors he won't work with, according to Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The actors both star together as assassins in the action movie Bullet Train, so it's safe to assume Taylor-Johnson is not on the list.

"He is in a new chapter of his life, I think," Taylor-Johnson said of Pitt at the Locarno Film Festival, reported by Variety (opens in new tab). "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the 'shit' list."

Pitt plays Ladybug in Bullet Train, while Taylor-Johnson is the equally strangely-named Tangerine. The massive cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara, and Zazie Beetz. The film is helmed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, who was Pitt's stunt double in multiple movies, including Fight Club.

"He trained me for those fights and in a way he [was] helping me develop the character; now he's a director with his own voice and own vernacular and I'm serving him, he's the boss," Pitt has said of being directed by his former double. "So there was a beautiful symmetry for two old friends."

