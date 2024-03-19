James Gunn has a disappointing update on sequel to one of his superhero films

James Gunn has shared a disappointing update on the sequel to Brightburn.

The 2019 superhero/horror movie is a riff on Superman, focusing on a young boy named Brandon, who was adopted by a couple after his spaceship crash landed in Kansas (sounds familiar, right?). Except, this is no ordinary Man of Steel – Brandon is more villain than hero, and he uses his powers to terrifying effect.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn about a potential sequel to the film, and, disappointingly, Gunn replied : "No plans at all for this right now."

Of course, Gunn is busy with the actual Superman. He's directing the next film about the hero, simply titled Superman (previously called Superman: Legacy), and he is also co-CEO of DC Studios, meaning he's overseeing the rebooted cinematic universe.

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025," Gunn said of the title change, as he shared a glimpse at the new supersuit.

David Corenswet will play the Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Before Superman, though, there's Creature Commandos, an animated Max show that will kick off the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It's set to debut this year, though there's no specific release date just yet.

Superman arrives this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.