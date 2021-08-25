Jake Gyllenhaal to star in adaptation of Robert Kirkman graphic novels Oblivion Song

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in and produce an adaptation of Oblivion Song, the series of graphic novels written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Lorenzo De Felici.

Oblivion Song follows Nathan Cole (Gyllenhaal), a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion – a part of Philadelphia lost a decade ago, along with 300,000 of its citizens. The first issue was published in March 2018, and the next installment, Chapter 6, is set to be the last.

Kirkman is known for writing comic books like The Walking Dead and Invincible, as well as writing episodes of their small-screen adaptations. He's also working on a Dracula spin-off movie at Universal, titled Renfield, about the infamous vampire's henchman. Nicholas Hoult is set to star.

"When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save? Just as Kirkman did with The Walking Dead and Invincible, in Oblivion Song, he’s created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we’re reckoning with globally," co-producer Riva Marker, who's previously worked on movies like Beasts of No Nation and The Kids Are All Right , said in a statement.

Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, will next star in The Guilty, a Netflix crime thriller co-starring Ethan Hawke and Riley Keough that's coming to the streamer on October 1. He's also set to star in Michael Bay's upcoming thriller, Ambulance, which is set for release next year.