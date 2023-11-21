I've been collecting retro gaming handhelds for 20 years - here's my favorite Black Friday deal so far

I’ve been eyeing up the Miyoo Mini Plus for quite a while. I might finally get one for my personal handheld collection thanks to Black Friday. Not only is it a mean emulation machine that can replicate numerous retro consoles, but it’s currently down to its lowest price thanks to the seasonal sale. If, like me, you can’t resist anything that remotely resembles a Game Boy, this is a deal you won’t want to sleep on.

If you mosey over to Amazon right now, you’ll find that the Miyoo Mini Plus is down from $79.99 to $63.99. Arguably, even without this 20% off Black Friday deal applied, the dinky device is still one of the best gaming handheld options for retro emulation. However, it’s pretty hard to find one at this kind of price without going to less reputable retailers, and there’s always a risk you’ll end up with a not so genuine version of the Game Boy inspired console.

Of course, some of you might not even be familiar with what the Miyoo Mini Plus is, so allow me to briefly fill you in. Armed with a 3.5 Inch IPS screen, face buttons and a D-pad that come straight from the Game Boy playbook, and an microSD card slot, this handheld will run NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and various other game libraries using an ARM Cortex-A7 Dual-core CPU and supported emulators. You can even use RetroArch, which will in turn enable you to visit even more classics using a pretty efficient front end.

Should you buy the Miyoo Mini Plus?

It’s needless to say there are plenty of emulation devices out there, and even your smartphone can technically provide access to classic libraries. That said, dedicated devices like the Miyoo Mini Plus can ensure you’ve got a reliable way to actually run your collection, not to mention you’ll have a formfactor that feels appropriate to more bygone eras of console.

However, not all emulation handhelds are created equal, and you’ll find cheaper, lower quality options out there fighting for your attention. Personally, I’d suggest avoiding any of these and sticking with known retailers, otherwise you could end up with something that technically works, is less ‘blast from the past’ and more a disappointing puff of inaccurate nostalgia.

If you’d rather avoid emulation altogether, you could always opt for something like the Super Pocket, as the latest console by the folks behind the Evercade offers a Game Boy-sized package with its own cartridge library. Of course, those of you looking for palm sized power might want to shop Black Friday Steam Deck deals instead, as there are plenty of portable PC offers floating around right now.

