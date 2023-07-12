It's not too late to snag these Prime Day Switch deals for under $50

It's not too late to snag a Nintendo Switch Prime Day deal for under $50 if you're in the US, but you have to act fast, as the day is almost over and once the clock strikes midnight, the deals are gonezo.

Sometimes I wish there was a filter on Prime Day gaming deals that only shows offers under $50 because, I'll be quite frank, I'm in the process of buying a house and have absolutely no business buying a new PS5 game or, worse yet, a gaming laptop. That said, I can feel slightly less irresponsible perusing guides like this one, collating all of the best sub-$50 Prime Day deals for sorry folks like me who just can't help themselves. We also have something similar for PS5 Prime Day deals under $50.

Naturally, don't expect to find an actual Switch for $50; the cheapest one we've seen is this refurbished Switch Lite going for $149 from Walmart. What you will find are plenty of Switch accessories, both first and third-party, and cheap games, so strap in and prepare your wallet for these last-minute Prime Day Switch deals you can snatch up for less than $50.

Last minute Prime Day Switch deals under $50

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $59.99 $39.49 at Amazon

Save $20 - This charming Mario spinoff is now available for much cheaper than usual thanks to Prime Day, and it's one to jump on if you're a fan of cute turn based strategy games. If for nothing else, it's worth it for Rabbid Peach alone.

You like cool, quirky crossover games and XCOM-like gameplay

Just Dance 2023 Edition | $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - If you're looking to bag the latest Just Dance game on Switch you're in luck, as it's currently a whopping 75% cheaper thanks to Prime Day. Just keep in mind that this is a 'code in a box' version, so you won't get a physical cartridge. It does weirdly come with some pin badges, though, so at least you'll get something you can hold.

You're a fan of the Just Dance series or just want a game that lets you be active while you play

You won't be upset when Just Dance 2024 Edition comes out and you have last year's game

Genki ShadowCast | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a super cheap capture card perfect for beginner streamers. It has its limitations but if you just want to dabble it's an excellent $10 discount. Plus, Switch players can use this dongle to play their console through a laptop screen as well.



You regularly travel with your Switch

You prefer playing in docked mode to handheld

Your laptop supports USB-C

RDS Industries Nintendo Switch case | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This RDS Industries case is a staple of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and it's down to just $14.99. That's a 25% saving on the original $20 MSRP.



You have a standard Nintendo Switch (non-OLED) or Switch Lite and don't own a case for it

You don't need your case to carry a ton of games (it holds 8)

You think the adjustable viewing stand is neat

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card | $34.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You're saving just over half the price of this officially licensed Sandisk 128GB memory card for Nintendo Switch. That means you're getting a good amount of storage for just $15.



You often find yourself having to archive games to make room for new ones

You want faster-loading games

You're a screenshot hoarder (no shame)

Metroid Prime Remastered | $48.20 $38.50 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a brand new record low price on Metroid Prime Remastered, with the previous $48.20 rate giving way to a $38.50 sales price. Those are some odd prices, so this discount is likely in flux right now.



You like good games for cheap

Hawksbill Nintendo Switch handheld controller | $49.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - These things are popping up everywhere right now, promising a more comfortable controller system for your Switch. While we'd generally recommend the Hori Split Pad Pro that's not quite on sale just yet - and this model has hit its lowest ever price.



The official Switch Joy-Con setup isn't comfortable for you

You're tired of your Joy-Cons drifting

You just think it looks rad (valid)

Switch game changer | $32.99 $26.39 at Amazon

Save $6.60 - This accessory is a literal game changer, and you can pick up the clever add on for even less this Prime Day. If you're fed up of fumbling with cartridges every time you want to swap out Tears of the Kingdom for Mario Kart, you should probably jump on this deal.

You hate having to get up from the couch every time you want to change a physical game

Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Save $15 - A decent $15 discount takes one of the best games on Nintendo Switch down to below $45. Mario's latest 3D adventure is a must-play for anyone that has not jumped in yet.

Again, if you're a fan of really, really good games, you can't go wrong with scooping up Mario Odyssey for under $50 (a rare bargain from Nintendo)

ivoler Switch Carrying Storage Case | $35.99 $26.39 at Amazon

Save $9 - If you need a much more intense Switch case than the one listed above but you still want to save some dough, this right here is a respectable option.

You need an all-in-one case to carry your Switch, the dock, controllers, and games

SiWiQU Pokeball Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch | $16.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Save $3 - Just how stinkin' cute is this thing?! It's so tiny! I know it's not much of a saving, but here's what I'm thinking: you can bet your friends that you have the cutest Switch charger in the world, and when you inevitably win that bet, you'll make your money back! Thank me later.

You like cute stuff

You want to be able to charge your Switch and still comfortably play in handheld mode

More of today's best Prime Day Switch deals

