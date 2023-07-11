Prime Day deals don't have to be new - this Nintendo Switch is only $149

Of all the Prime Day Switch deals we've seen so far, none of them can get you the adorable Nintendo Switch Lite for $149 - for that, you have to go with this refurbished model through Walmart.

The almost pocket-sized Switch Lite hasn't been included in this year's Prime Day gaming deals just yet, but you can pick up the console new for around $200, its normal retail price. Likewise, you can snag a refurbished one from Amazon for $180 - a $20 savings. Or, you can save $50 and go with a refurbished Switch Lite from Walmart, which is being sold for $20 less than they usually go for. Basically, if you want to play all of the best Switch games available now and in the future, this is about as cheap as you're going to find one right now.

Walmart's refurbished Switch Lite deals are available in Turquoise and Coral, and they include all of the normal accessories, although they could be third-party. The packing also might be generic instead of the official Nintendo box, but the console itself should be like new aside from some minor cosmetic defects.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Refurbished) | $169 $149 at Walmart

Save $20 - If you want a console that can play Mario Kart 8, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime Remastered, and so much more without breaking the bank, right here's a darn good option so long as you don't mind getting a refurbished console. Here's the Turquoise option if you like that more.



Should you buy a Switch Lite?

Whether you should purchase a Switch Lite depends on one major factor: do you want to play Switch games on a TV screen instead of the handheld's own display? If so, absolutely do not buy a Switch Lite, as there's no way to project the image onto a bigger screen. The standard Switch gets its namesake from being able to "switch" between playing handheld mode and TV mode, but the Switch Lite doesn't have this feature.

Otherwise, the Switch Lite is an incredible little machine that benefits from a lighter weight and smaller size than the original or the OLED model, making it ideal for long car rides and flights, waits in the dentist's office, and any other situation where you want to game on the go.

