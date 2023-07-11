Live
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023 live - bringing you the best offers as they happen
Want to catch up on the very best savings? We've got you covered
This year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals have officially touched down, and that means the retailer's got no shortage of good offers. Sure, the sale is better known for price cuts on Kindles and other Amazon gear... but everything from consoles to games get in on the action too.
With that in mind, we're rounding up the latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals here to save you time as well as money. Because this page will be getting updates throughout the event, it's a solid idea to pop back every now and then to see what's cracking.
Just remember, you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of some offers. Luckily, a 30-day free trial happens to be available right now.
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - US
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Neon Blue/Red model down to $335.99
- Tears of the Kingdom: Grab latest Zelda game for $51.99
- Games: $25 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and more
- Controllers: Third-party gamepads from $18.99
- Cases: Clamshell carry cases from $11.99
- Headsets: Save $50 or more on Razer, SteelSeries and beyond
- Screen Protectors: Tempered glass from $6.98
- SD cards: 256GB cards now under $15
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Grab the latest console for just £288.98
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Blue handheld now down to £188
- Controllers: Up to £20 off Joy-Con and Pro Controller
- Cases: Clamshell carry cases from £9.34
- Headsets: Save up to £60 on HyperX, Logitech and more
- Screen Protectors: Tempered glass from £5.01
- SD cards: 128GB cards now under £10
Lego Super Mario Starter Set |
$59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
OK, so it's not a game. But it is a way of bringing your favorite moustachioed plumber into the real world, so I thought it was worth flagging anyway. This is a delightful piece of desk/shelf decoration or a great gift for a younger loved one, so seeing it drop in price for Prime Day isn't bad going.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a cool desk buddy
✅ You want a break from the screen
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like clutter
❌ You haven't played with Lego in, like, forever
Price check: Walmart $47.99 | Best Buy $47.99
UK price:
£54.99 £49.89 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch + $25 Digital Credit | $299.99 at Amazon
Yes, I know I already mentioned this offer. But to be honest, it's still one of the best out there. Even though the Nintendo Switch console hasn't dropped from its full price, you're actually getting $25 in Amazon credit for your trouble along with it. That's a rare treat, and one worth capitalizing on. Just hit 'redeem' on the product page for this extra offer.
Buy it if:
✅ You're yet to dive into the Switch catalog
✅ You mostly play docked mode
✅ You're upgrading from a Switch Lite
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play mostly handheld
❌ You want to hedge your bets on a new console
❌ High performance triple-A titles are a priority
Price check: Walmart: $292.95 | Best Buy: $299.99
UK: Nintendo Switch OLED for
£319.99 £288.98 at Amazon
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury |
$59.99 $49.48 at Amazon
It's quite rare to get a good discount on Mario games, and that extends to the co-op delight that is 3D World + Bowser's Fury. If you've not tried it yet, you really need to do yourself a favor and pick it up - our Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury review praised it for being "quirky, creative, and constant good fun."
Buy it if:
✅ You want to play co-op with loved ones or friends
✅ You enjoy both 2D and 3D Mario games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer fully 3D Mario games that let you explore
❌ You don't like time constraints
Price check: Walmart $49.46 | Best Buy N/A
UK price:
£49.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Razer Blackshark V2 headset (wired) |
$99.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Want a high-quality gaming headset for Switch without having to pay a metaphorical arm and leg? This is a great choice from some of the best in the business. Indeed, our Razer Blackshark V2 review calls it "comfortably one of the best headsets we've ever tested." To be honest, 'nuff said.
Buy it if:
✅ You want superb game audio
✅ You want something comfortable for long sessions
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like 'gamer' style headphones
❌ You're expecting the best of the best
Price check: Walmart $89 | Best Buy $59.99
UK price:
£99.99 £62.99 at Amazon
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope |
$35 $29.95 at Walmart
Yes, it's not an Amazon deal - but this just goes to show that you don't need to stick exclusively to the mega-retailer, as competing stores have great offers too.
We didn't expect a Super Mario / Rabbids crossover to be much good when the series was first announced years ago, but here it is with a full-fledged (and very decent) sequel. This follow-up uses the same XCOM-style gameplay, and as our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review says, it's "complex, rewarding, and regularly very clever." A worthy addition to the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, in other words.
Buy it if:
✅ You love deep strategy games
✅ You want something different from Mario
Don't buy it if:
❌ You hate Rabbids
❌ You're expecting a classic platformer
Price check: Amazon $34.99 | Best Buy $59.99
UK price: £25 at Amazon
Pokemon Scarlet |
$59.99 $42.99 at Amazon
The latest Pokemon game duo has dropped pretty drastically in price for the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. While Violet (which you can find here) hasn't had quite as big a discount, Scarlet version is actually at its lowest ever price. We said that it was "the most interesting Pokemon game in a long, long time" during our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review, so that's reduction is worth paying attention to.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to explore an open, Pokemon-filled world
✅ You love the series
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want massive changes to the formula
❌ You're expecting a deep story
Price check: Walmart $42.99 | Best Buy $59.99
UK price:
£49.99 £36.99 at Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe |
$59.99 $29.99 at Amazon
This is an excellent price on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, this is a golden oldie - but it's stuck close to that $59.99 MSRP since it launched back in 2017. Today it's still a classic offering hours upon hours of replayability (over 300 now that I check my own Switch logs), and it's at its lowest price ever. We've never seen Mario Kart 8 take a price hit like this before.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a multiplayer fan
✅ You want to make the most of your Switch Online
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like kart racers
❌ You don't play multiplayer
Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99
UK:
£49.99 £37.95 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch + $25 Digital Credit | $299.99 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch hasn't dropped its MSRP, but we are being treated to $25 in Amazon credit right now. Considering it's so rare to find a straight discount (and even a bundle) outside of Black Friday this is an excellent offer. Be sure to hit redeem on the product page for this extra offer.
Buy it if:
✅ You're yet to dive into the Switch catalog
✅ You mostly play docked mode
✅ You're upgrading from a Switch Lite
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play mostly handheld
❌ You want to hedge your bets on a new console
❌ High performance Triple-A titles are a priority
Price Check: Walmart: $292.95 | Best Buy: $299.99
UK: Nintendo Switch OLED |
£319.99 £288.98 at Amazon
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller |
$59.99 $43.49 at Amazon
UK price:
£39.99 £37.88 at Amazon
Although your instinct might be to go "ew, third party" at a controller like this, hold fire for just a second. PowerA is a reliable source of great accessories, and while they won't necessarily hold a candle to other, official options like the Pro Controller, they're still good for the price. I've been using these for years now and have a couple on my home console, and they provide a more traditional experience than the Joy-Cons can give.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a classic controller for Switch
✅ You don't want to pay for the Pro option
✅ You need a spare
Don't buy it if:
❌ You expect it to be as good as the Pro controller
❌ You want fancy features, like Amiibo
❌ Having to use AA batteries annoys you
Price check: Walmart $43.49 | Best Buy $59.99
HyperX Cloud II headset |
$99.99 $59.99 at Amazon
UK price:
£74.99 £42.74 at Amazon
And here we are, a bone fide Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal that you'll need a Prime subscription to take advantage of. This headset (which connects to your console through the little 3.5mm jack at the bottom, or on a controller) has taken a pretty hefty 40% reduction. Like our HyperX Cloud II review would suggest, it's a reliable workhorse that's very comfortable.
Buy it if:
✅ You want something comfortable for long gaming sessions
✅ You want great sound without a big price tag
✅ You'll use it for music on your phone or on other platforms
Don't buy it if:
❌ Your other devices don't have a 3.5mm jack
❌ You want 7.1 surround sound (it doesn't work on Switch)
❌ You want the best possible sound quality
Price check: Walmart $79 | Best Buy $78.99
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom |
$69.99 $51.99 at Amazon
UK price:
£49.99 £41.99 at Amazon
Besides being one of the most anticipated releases of the last few years (period, never mind on Switch), Tears of the Kingdom is also a real game of the year contender for 2023. As a result, seeing it take a tumble in price for this year's Prime Day isn't an opportunity to miss if you haven't managed to try it yet. As we said in our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, it's a "rich, robust experience that builds on what came before."
Buy it if:
✅ You love to explore in games
✅ You want a vast, open world to adventure in
✅ You played - and loved - Breath of the Wild
Don't buy it if:
❌ You value your free time - it's very moreish
❌ You prefer linear games without lots of wandering
❌ You don't like puzzles
Price check: Walmart $51.99 | Best Buy $69.99
And here we go! My name's Benj, and I'll be taking you through today's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as they arrive. Although I'm the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor by trade, I'm a big Nintendo fan on the side so am, er, 'primed' to bring you the best offers. (One of the first games I fell in love with was Donkey Kong Country on the SNES, while The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker ranks amongst my all-time favorites.)
