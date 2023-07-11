Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023 live - bringing you the best offers as they happen

Refresh

Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) OK, so it's not a game. But it is a way of bringing your favorite moustachioed plumber into the real world, so I thought it was worth flagging anyway. This is a delightful piece of desk/shelf decoration or a great gift for a younger loved one, so seeing it drop in price for Prime Day isn't bad going.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cool desk buddy

✅ You want a break from the screen



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like clutter

❌ You haven't played with Lego in, like, forever



Price check: Walmart $47.99 | Best Buy $47.99



UK price: £54.99 £49.89 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + $25 Digital Credit | $299.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Yes, I know I already mentioned this offer. But to be honest, it's still one of the best out there. Even though the Nintendo Switch console hasn't dropped from its full price, you're actually getting $25 in Amazon credit for your trouble along with it. That's a rare treat, and one worth capitalizing on. Just hit 'redeem' on the product page for this extra offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You're yet to dive into the Switch catalog

✅ You mostly play docked mode

✅ You're upgrading from a Switch Lite



Don't buy it if:

❌ You play mostly handheld

❌ You want to hedge your bets on a new console

❌ High performance triple-A titles are a priority



Price check: Walmart: $292.95 | Best Buy: $299.99



UK: Nintendo Switch OLED for £319.99 £288.98 at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $35 $29.95 at Walmart (Image credit: Future) Yes, it's not an Amazon deal - but this just goes to show that you don't need to stick exclusively to the mega-retailer, as competing stores have great offers too.



We didn't expect a Super Mario / Rabbids crossover to be much good when the series was first announced years ago, but here it is with a full-fledged (and very decent) sequel. This follow-up uses the same XCOM-style gameplay, and as our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review says, it's "complex, rewarding, and regularly very clever." A worthy addition to the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, in other words.



Buy it if:

✅ You love deep strategy games

✅ You want something different from Mario



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate Rabbids

❌ You're expecting a classic platformer



Price check: Amazon $34.99 | Best Buy $59.99



UK price: £25 at Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) This is an excellent price on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, this is a golden oldie - but it's stuck close to that $59.99 MSRP since it launched back in 2017. Today it's still a classic offering hours upon hours of replayability (over 300 now that I check my own Switch logs), and it's at its lowest price ever. We've never seen Mario Kart 8 take a price hit like this before.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a multiplayer fan

✅ You want to make the most of your Switch Online



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like kart racers

❌ You don't play multiplayer



Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



UK: £49.99 £37.95 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + $25 Digital Credit | $299.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) The Nintendo Switch hasn't dropped its MSRP, but we are being treated to $25 in Amazon credit right now. Considering it's so rare to find a straight discount (and even a bundle) outside of Black Friday this is an excellent offer. Be sure to hit redeem on the product page for this extra offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You're yet to dive into the Switch catalog

✅ You mostly play docked mode

✅ You're upgrading from a Switch Lite



Don't buy it if:

❌ You play mostly handheld

❌ You want to hedge your bets on a new console

❌ High performance Triple-A titles are a priority



Price Check: Walmart: $292.95 | Best Buy: $299.99



UK: Nintendo Switch OLED | £319.99 £288.98 at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller | $59.99 $43.49 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) UK price: £39.99 £37.88 at Amazon



Although your instinct might be to go "ew, third party" at a controller like this, hold fire for just a second. PowerA is a reliable source of great accessories, and while they won't necessarily hold a candle to other, official options like the Pro Controller, they're still good for the price. I've been using these for years now and have a couple on my home console, and they provide a more traditional experience than the Joy-Cons can give.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a classic controller for Switch

✅ You don't want to pay for the Pro option

✅ You need a spare



Don't buy it if:

❌ You expect it to be as good as the Pro controller

❌ You want fancy features, like Amiibo

❌ Having to use AA batteries annoys you



Price check: Walmart $43.49 | Best Buy $59.99

HyperX Cloud II headset | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) UK price: £74.99 £42.74 at Amazon



And here we are, a bone fide Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal that you'll need a Prime subscription to take advantage of. This headset (which connects to your console through the little 3.5mm jack at the bottom, or on a controller) has taken a pretty hefty 40% reduction. Like our HyperX Cloud II review would suggest, it's a reliable workhorse that's very comfortable. Buy it if:

✅ You want something comfortable for long gaming sessions

✅ You want great sound without a big price tag

✅ You'll use it for music on your phone or on other platforms



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your other devices don't have a 3.5mm jack

❌ You want 7.1 surround sound (it doesn't work on Switch)

❌ You want the best possible sound quality



Price check: Walmart $79 | Best Buy $78.99

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $51.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) UK price: £49.99 £41.99 at Amazon



Besides being one of the most anticipated releases of the last few years (period, never mind on Switch), Tears of the Kingdom is also a real game of the year contender for 2023. As a result, seeing it take a tumble in price for this year's Prime Day isn't an opportunity to miss if you haven't managed to try it yet. As we said in our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, it's a "rich, robust experience that builds on what came before."



Buy it if:

✅ You love to explore in games

✅ You want a vast, open world to adventure in

✅ You played - and loved - Breath of the Wild



Don't buy it if:

❌ You value your free time - it's very moreish

❌ You prefer linear games without lots of wandering

❌ You don't like puzzles



Price check: Walmart $51.99 | Best Buy $69.99