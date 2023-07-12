Here are the best last-minute Prime Day PS5 deals under $50/£50

The clock is ticking if you want to make the most of Prime Day PS5 deals on either side of the Atlantic. We're keeping you up to date with all the biggest Prime Day gaming deals as they happen, but we decided with most video game purchases being so expensive, it's time we gave a shout-out to smaller deals that come in under $50 / £50.

In terms of Prime Day PS5 deals, there are plenty of savings to be had if you're looking for the console itself, a bundle with some games, or accessories. I wish I could write about a deal that gets you Sony's flagship for under $50, but alas, Jim Ryan and Jeff Bezos aren't that charitable.

Nonetheless, here are some excellent last-minute Prime Day deals to upgrade your PS5 loadout that don't break the bank. If you have a spare $50 to spend on yourself this Prime Day, these essentials are always a good bet.

Last minute Prime Day PS5 deals under $50

1. Samsung 980 Pro 1TB | $79.95 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - To be completely honest, I cover SSD and storage for a living, and I'm shocked to see the 980 Pro this cheap for Prime Day. Samsung keeps its storage prices pretty high despite so many competitors being on sale so often, but in this deal, you're getting one of the best PS5 SSDs for so much cheaper than usual. This will give you faster load times, and way more storage space.

UK: Samsung 980 Pro + Heatsink | £101.49 £65.83 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You find yourself running out of storage space on your PS5

You want quicker load times

You can't afford SSDs at their usual prices.

If you do go for that SSD, that deal is for the model without a heatsink, and you'll definitely need to pair it with a heatsink. Luckily enough, we have one of those on offer under $50 too.

2. Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - This is, all things considered, the best PS5 heatsink going if you go for a drive that doesn't have one pre-attached. It may seem like there are too many moving parts in the installation process if you haven't installed an SSD into your PS5 before, but trust me, it's nice and easy. In this deal, don't forget to check the $5 coupon box to get the full saving amount.



UK: Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | £16.99 £13.08 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You're buying the Samsung 980 Pro deal above

You've bought another Prime Day SSD deal and the drive doesn't have a heatsink attached to it.

You have an additional PS5 SSD installed and you don't have a heatsink already.

Seriously - NVMe SSDs need heatsinks. Please, please make sure you get one. As you can see above, they really aren't expensive, and they'll ensure your drive lasts longer and operates to the best standards.

3. JSAUX USB to USB-C cable 6.6FT | $10.99 $6.47 at Amazon

Save $4.52 - If you're in need of a longer charging cable for your PS5 controllers, your headset, or whatever other device you need to plug into your PS5, a JSAUX one will do you right. I use these cables because they're so cheap, reliable, and offer fast transfers/charging times. In this deal, you get a 6.6FT cable for just $6.47. Say goodbye to annoying stretches to plug something in mid-game, this makes life a whole lot easier.



UK: JSAUX USB to USB-C cable 2m | £8.09 £6.87 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You need a longer USB to USB-C cable for your PS5 accessories.

You want faster charging times.

You need a more sturdy, braided cable.

4. TISOFU 8K HDMI Cable | $18.98 $11.98 at Amazon

Save $7 - If you're looking for a last-minute deal on an HDMI cable, this is a 6ft long UHD HDMI cable that will future-proof you thanks to its 8K compatibility. In this Prime Exclusive deal, you can get a 37% discount to bring it down to just $11. Not bad for a last-minute fixer-upper. It's also available in 10ft and 3ft variants.

UK: AviBrex 8K 2m HDMI 2.1 cable | £10.99 £8.79 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You need a longer HDMI cable

You don't have an HDMI 2.1 cable for your PS5

You're wise and you don't want to overspend on HDMI cables that cost way more.

5. Razer Kraken | $79.99 $52.88 at Amazon

Save $27 - This was actually my headset of choice for a long time. I still have it as a backup if another of my gaming headsets fails me. In all honesty, I think this punches so far above its weight in terms of quality. The fit is so comfortable, and it has a strong-quality of mic that retracts into the headset. And yes, it is just slightly over the $50 mark, but it's close enough.

UK: Razer Kraken | £79.99 £29.89 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You can't afford a better, newer gaming headset

You wear glasses and struggle to get a comfy headset fit.

You want a gaming headset with kitty ears on it - seriously, there's a quarts version with them on it, and it's incredible.

6. A Plague Tale: Requiem | $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - The second installment of Amicia and Hugo's Plague Tale has been well-received by fans and critics alike. If you've been looking for a new AAA game to play, this has all the stealth, graphical, and story chops you could want for much cheaper.



UK: A Plague Tale Requiem (PS5) | £49.99 £29.95 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You don't have a Game Pass subscription.

You liked the first game

You want a new game to play in the stealth, historical, action-adventure genres.

7. Atomic Heart | $69.99 $47.49 at Amazon

Save $22 - Fans of first-person shooters that aren't multiplayer have been a bit starved in recent years. Atomic Heart wasn't everything we wanted it to be when it launched back in February, but fans of games like BioShock, Wolfenstein, and Metro might get a real kick out of it.

UK: Atomic Heart (PS4) | £59.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Buy it if:

You want a new first-person action game to play

You don't have Game Pass

You like similar games

