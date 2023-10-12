It's been 18 years, and Kingdom Hearts fans are finally spotting this blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment

Kingdom Hearts fans are in disbelief after finding out we've all missed this blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment - despite the fact it's been in the game for the last 18 years.

As highlighted by Twitter user @Key_Cast, at the start of Kingdom Hearts 2 - right before Roxas fights the Twilight Thorn - there's a really brief moment where Roxas' former Organisation 13-self can be seen standing behind him. It's so fast that we don't blame you if you never spotted it before (I certainly didn't) especially considering how much smaller the screen's dimensions would have been when the game was originally released back in 2005.

You can see the moment below, thanks to @ProjectDestati who shared a clip of the moment from the 2014 re-release of Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix along with the caption: "How does this game still have secrets left to find."

The footage shows the brief moment so clearly, that it's a wonder none of us noticed it before. "I've played this game several times, how have I NEVER seen this??" one Twitter user replied , "I've played this game like 10 different times and NEVER noticed that," another added .

this reminded me of the subtle, like, 7 frames where roxas' model is replaced with sora's as the birds fly across the camera

All this talk of missing Kingdom Hearts 2 moments actually prompted ProjectDestati to share another clip from the game that I also had no idea existed - despite playing the games since I was a child.

Shortly after the moment above, when Roxas wakes up in Twilight Town at the start of the game, there's a brief moment where Sora swaps places with Roxas as the birds fly past the window, which you can also see in the tweet above. You really do have to pause it at exactly the right time to see it.