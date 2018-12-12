It’s about time: Doctor Strange 2 is reportedly set for 2021 and Wong is returning

It’ll be five years in the making by the time its potentially released, but Doctor Strange 2 is just about ready to join the MCU’s Phase 4, according to reports. Not only that, but the original Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is on-board, as well as a couple of fan-favourite characters that we can’t wait to see again.

The Hollywood Reporter has spoken to “sources” (i.e. there’s more chance of Dormammu breaking out of that time loop than Marvel officially commenting on this one until it’s ready to announce it) that believe Doctor Strange 2 is set for 2021.

If you were a fan of the original’s mystical style, you’ll also be pleased to know that Scott Derrickson is attached to direct again, though no writer has been found as of yet.

But that’s not all. Wong is mooted to return, fresh off of going MIA in Avengers: Infinity War, as is Rachel McAdams’ one-time girlfriend of Stephen Strange, Christine. There’s no word on if Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo will make a comeback, but the events of Doctor Strange makes that seem more likely than not.

Of course, there’s the small matter of Doctor Strange being one of the many who died in Infinity War. While Avengers 4 will surely straighten that out, don’t expect to see an official release date confirmed until Stephen Strange is back from being dusted.

Still, it’s nice to see that MCU’s post-Avengers 4 schedule will at least have some familiar faces, what with newcomers The Eternals being lined up and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on indefinite hiatus. Just a quick word of advice, though, Steve? Don’t give the Time Stone away so easily next time.

Well, well, well. The new Marvel movies on the way are sure shaping up nicely.