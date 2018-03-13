It sounds like GTA 5 Premium Edition is coming out for PS4 and Xbox One very soon, and it’ll make you a multiplayer millionaire

Rockstar is really trying to make a renewed push for its products in anticipation of Red Dead Redemption 2, but you won’t find many complaining. First there was L.A. Noire’s re-release on the Nintendo Switch, followed by the massive, free expansion for GTA Online, The Doomsday Heist. Then L.A. Noire came out again in the form of the VR Files for HTC Vive. It's a good time to be a Rockstar fan.

If a couple of reports, leaks, and rumours are to believed, another Rockstar re-release is shortly on the way this year, too, and it’s called GTA 5: Premium Edition. According to a listing on Amazon Germany and a mention from South Korea’s ratings board, this version of GTA 5 will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and includes all previous DLC for GTA Online; Rockstar’s massive multiplayer component of its open-world crime game.

What’s more, Kotaku UK now reports sources confirming GTA 5: Premium Edition will be out this April, delayed by a few weeks after an original release date of March 23. If that’s the case, we should be hearing official news about the game from Rockstar very shortly, perhaps even sooner than expected if these leaks have influenced their marketing strategy in any way.

Even taking this news with a pinch of salt, that means the Premium Edition comes packed with over four years of GTA: Online DLC, including last year’s Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which originally cost up to £39.99/$59.99 and translates to over $10 million GTA dollars in virtual items.

A lot of previous updates for GTA Online have been free, though, such as Smuggler’s Run, Bikers, and the Heist missions, and the absence of any new content for people who purchase the Premium Edition is somewhat disappointing, though it’s unclear how much this version of the game will cost, or indeed whether a PC version will be available.

If any of this turns out to be true, it's likely that you'll be hearing more in the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned.

What are you thoughts on the prospects of another GTA 5 re-release? Excited? Bored? Just want Red Dead Redemption 2 in your hands already? Let us know in the comments.