It looks like World of Warcraft is getting a Diablo 4-themed launch event

It appears World of Warcraft will be celebrating Diablo 4's launch with a themed event including XP and reputation buffs, a battle pet, and treasure goblins.

MMO Champion (opens in new tab) (thanks, Icy Veins (opens in new tab)) reports datamined details on the apparent crossover event from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's latest PTR build. Its contents aren't testable at the moment, but the descriptions make it pretty clear that something Diablo 4-related is coming in the near future. Keep in mind that the event has yet to be officially announced, so none of this is confirmed, but the details are vaguely reminiscent of the Diablo 20th-anniversary event from 2017.

"Strange winds blow in from another world. Sightings of odd, bag-holding creatures spot the land, and heroes are filled with renewed vigor," reads an early description of the event, with specific dates omitted presumably until they're set in stone and ready for reveal. "Treasure Goblins can be spotted from TBD to TBD. The Winds of Sanctuary blow in from TBD to TBD."

As you might expect, it sounds like there will be Diablo 4-themed items in World of Warcraft for a limited time. The latest 10.1 PTR build, launching May 2, refers to Wirt's Leg, Treasure Nabbin' Bag, and Horadric Haversack - all blatant references to the Diablo series. Winds of Sanctuary, a 50% XP buff that grants an 8% reputation boost, was also spotted in the build.

It also looks like a new Diablo 4-themed battle pet is arriving in World of Warcraft to coincide with the event, as a reference to the Baa'lial Soulstone, which "teaches you how to summon" a companion, was spotted. Likewise, a new feat of strength appears to be associated with nabbing the pet.

As touched on earlier, it's unclear when exactly the Diablo 4-themed event will happen, but it's safe to assume it'll be somewhere around the action RPG's upcoming launch on June 6.

