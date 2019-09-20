It looks like the next Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC has been revealed

Leaked images reportedly from Japanese video game magazine Famitsu seem to detail new DLC coming to Fire Emblem: Three Houses . While it might sound like a lot of hearsay at first glance, Famitsu is quite a reliable source and frequently reveals new information on Japanese games before they come to the West.

Serenes Forest reports that within Famitsu's newly-released guidebook for Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an outline of the game's upcoming third and fourth waves of DLC. Here's a translation of the Japanese text:

Wave 3 - free DLC

New playable unit: Jeritza (certain routes only)

New support conversations

New activities and online features

Wave 3 - paid DLC

New playable unit: Anna

New monastery facilities and online features

Anna and Jeritza Paralogue

New quests (reportedly around 10)

New activities: Sauna, playing with dogs and cats

New costumes: Maid, Butler and more

New battalions: Maid and Butler

Wave 4 - paid DLC

Side story: Abyss Mode

New playable units: Juris, Balthazar, Constanze and Javi (tentative translations)

New support conversations

New monastery facilities and online features

New classes (reportedly around four) and enemy monsters

New hero relics

New Paralogues and quests

New battalions and gambits

New costumes for Byleth (male), Byleth (female), and Sothis

Of course, there's always a chance the images aren't authentic, but the information reportedly revealed by Famitsu checks out with what we already know about the third and fourth wave of DLC coming to Fire Emblem: Three Houses.