It looks like the next Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC has been revealed

Leaked images reportedly from Japanese video game magazine Famitsu seem to detail new DLC coming to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. While it might sound like a lot of hearsay at first glance, Famitsu is quite a reliable source and frequently reveals new information on Japanese games before they come to the West.
Serenes Forest reports that within Famitsu's newly-released guidebook for Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an outline of the game's upcoming third and fourth waves of DLC. Here's a translation of the Japanese text:
Wave 3 - free DLC
- New playable unit: Jeritza (certain routes only)
- New support conversations
- New activities and online features
Wave 3 - paid DLC
- New playable unit: Anna
- New monastery facilities and online features
- Anna and Jeritza Paralogue
- New quests (reportedly around 10)
- New activities: Sauna, playing with dogs and cats
- New costumes: Maid, Butler and more
- New battalions: Maid and Butler
Wave 4 - paid DLC
- Side story: Abyss Mode
- New playable units: Juris, Balthazar, Constanze and Javi (tentative translations)
- New support conversations
- New monastery facilities and online features
- New classes (reportedly around four) and enemy monsters
- New hero relics
- New Paralogues and quests
- New battalions and gambits
- New costumes for Byleth (male), Byleth (female), and Sothis
Of course, there's always a chance the images aren't authentic, but the information reportedly revealed by Famitsu checks out with what we already know about the third and fourth wave of DLC coming to Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of the best Switch games you can play right now.