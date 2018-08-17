Popular

"It just snapped" – Ryan Reynolds accidentally broke Deadpool 2’s biggest Easter egg (and kept the footage in the movie)

By

Destroying a piece of movie history? Not cool, Reynolds

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) sitting on Professor X's chair, Cerebro, in Deadpool 2

Poor Ryan Reynolds. Sometimes it’s a case of life imitating art and, just sometimes, it’s a case of art imitating life because you literally broke the best Deadpool 2 Easter egg and left the shot in the movie. It happens. Besides Ryan Reynolds’ (and director David Leitch’s) reaction to destroying a historical movie prop on set – he’s also expecting a response from Patrick Stewart. Uh-oh…

Speaking on the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut director’s commentary (h/t ComicBook.com), Reynolds reveals that the clip of Wade Wilson messing around with Professor X’s chair, Cerebro, in the X-Mansion actually features him breaking the darn thing.

“That was an actual accident on the day. I didn't mean to do that at all,” Reynolds says of the incident, “It just snapped." To which director David Leitch replied: “So, you actually broke a historical X-Men prop.” Welp. We’ve all been there… right?

The scene in question – which can also be seen in one of the Deadpool 2 trailers – sees the Merc with a Mouth recovering under Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus’ care. He still can’t resist taking Professor X’s chair for a spin – quite literally, it seems as playing with the wheels causes the frame of the chair to jolt back.

In fact, Reynolds reckons Patrick Stewart, the actor who played Prof. X right up until Logan, might have something to say about it. “I’ll get a strongly-written letter from Patrick Stewart about it,” the actor teases.

In any case, you can now re-watch Deadpool 2 again and again with the home release. Just pay close attention to the Cerebro scene. You can pinpoint the exact moment where the chair (and Patrick Stewart’s heart) snaps.

