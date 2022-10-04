Some players still don't know Overwatch 2 is free

Some players still don't know that Overwatch 2 is free, an issue that's been exacerbated by the fact that only the paid Watchpoint Pack is available on digital storefronts ahead of launch.

If you head to the relevant store page for Overwatch 2 on PlayStation (opens in new tab), Xbox (opens in new tab), Nintendo eShop (opens in new tab), or Battle.net (opens in new tab) ahead of launch, you will only see the $39.99 USD Watchpoint Pack available for purchase, which gets you the Season 1 battle pass, a selection of skins, and 2,000 Overwatch coins for buying premium items.

There is no listing for the standard, free version ahead of the Overwatch 2 release time. The only way to get an Overwatch 2 preload going ahead of launch is to purchase the Watchpoint Pack, or to download it as an update to the original Overwatch.

For now players, this has been a pretty confusing rollout. Social (opens in new tab) media (opens in new tab) is (opens in new tab) filled (opens in new tab) with (opens in new tab) questions (opens in new tab) about (opens in new tab) whether (opens in new tab) or (opens in new tab) not (opens in new tab) Overwatch 2 is free-to-play.

So yes, for the record, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play. You'll see a free version of the download go up on digital stores around launch time.

Some players are already having issues with the mobile authentication system, so don't be surprised if you have some extra steps ahead of launch. And, of course, everyone's expecting the Overwatch 2 servers to break at launch, since it is a major online game and those never release without issues. If you want to step back and wait for those issues to get worked out, the free download will still be waiting for you.

